Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to hold Billy Joel symposium

Billy Joel is going to be the subject of a new symposium at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook, New York.

According to the description, the June conference will be “devoted to the music, lyrics, themes, and cultural impact of Billy Joel.” It will feature scholars, critics, musicians and more, offering “critical analysis of Joel’s artistry, life, and legacy.”

“Joel’s body of work offers a unique lens through which to explore popular music, regional identity, and American culture,” the description continues.

And the public is getting a chance to shape the conference, with the LIMEHoF requesting submissions on a variety of subjects, including Joel’s lyrics and narratives, his music and style, and his cultural impact.

Submissions are due by Jan. 15, and those chosen will be put together by theme for 90-minute panels.

More info on the symposium can be found at limusichalloffame.org.

