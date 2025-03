You’ll be getting money back from the state of Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — You’ll be getting money back from the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Senate on Thursday gave final approval for a one time tax credit of between $250 and $500 for Georgia taxpayers, with the amount dependent on filing status for residents. If signed by Governor Kemp, Georgians who filed tax returns for 2023 and 2024 would get the tax credit.

The final vote in the senate is 32-20.

It already passed unanimously in the House.