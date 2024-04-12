WSB′s Clark Howard dedicates 100th Habitat for Humanity home

ATLANTA — It’s a bit noisy up and down Delta Way in Southeast Atlanta, but the sounds of construction are music to Jessica Martin’s ears.

“It felt like we were on vacation. It’s like, is this really mine?” Jessica asked.

She means her new home, courtesy of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, and a guy working out there Friday with a paintbrush.

“Oh, I love what’s going on in this neighborhood,” WSB’s Clark Howard said.

Clark and Habitat have a long history of building houses together, and they’re about to dedicate homes number 98, 99, and 100.

On Friday, Clark helped build his 100th house with Habitat for Humanity.

“It is a huge milestone. He has been such an amazing partner for 29 years,” Habitat for Humanity’s Candice Jordan said.

Over that long span of Clark’s sponsorships, more than 30,000 volunteers lent a helping hand. “I call it one house at a time, one street at a time, one neighborhood at a time,” Clark said.

Martin is grateful to call it home. She helped build her house as all the new Habitat homeowners do. She says she had to patiently wait a little longer because of the pandemic, but then she got ‘the call.’

“COVID has been lifted. We’re back building houses and you’ve been selected to get a home. And to add the cherry on top, your sponsor is Clark Howard,” Jessica said.

Clark and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will officially dedicate the new homes on Saturday morning.