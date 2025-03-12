Windy Hill Road construction nears completion, but doubts remain

SMYRNA, GA — After years of delays and ongoing frustrations, construction along Windy Hill Road in Cobb County may finally be nearing completion. According to an update presented during Monday’s Smyrna City Council meeting, the long running project is expected to wrap up by this summer.

However, not all local leaders are convinced. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton remains skeptical of the latest timeline, pointing to previous delays. “You said the gift that keeps on giving—I’ve always called it the gift that keeps on taking,” Norton remarked. “The latest lie we’ve been told is this June, so you can expect it’ll be after that, but hopefully by the end of the year.”

The Windy Hill Road construction project began in early 2020 and was originally scheduled for completion in 2023. Now, after five years of detours and disruptions, drivers may soon see relief, though city officials are tempering expectations.

Councilman Travis Lindley jokingly referred to the project as “the gift that keeps on giving” during the latest construction update at Monday’s meeting. While the latest projection suggests a summer finish, many residents and officials are waiting to see if this deadline holds.

For now, Cobb County drivers can remain cautiously optimistic that the long-awaited completion of Windy Hill Road improvements is finally on the horizon.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story