“Mixed-use” redevelopment plans unanimously approved for Wellstar former Atlanta medical center

ATLANTA — On Thursday, the Wellstar Health System announced that the former Atlanta Medical Center campus will be redeveloped.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the hospital closed and the building was left sitting vacant. The Atlanta City Council along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens unanimously approved the land-use plan in September.

The redevelopment will be led by The Integral Group, an Atlanta-based firm specializing in creating spaces that reflect their community’s needs, character, and history.

“We will work closely with the city to build on its revitalization plan and bring to life our shared vision of a thriving, healthy addition to the Old Fourth Ward,” said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System.

WellStar Health System closed the hospital in 2022, prompting city leaders to implement zoning moratoriums to examine the long-term impacts of its closure.

Developers plan to turn the 22-acre campus into a neighborhood with affordable housing, residential properties, community and public green space, neighborhood-level retail, new street access, commercial uses, and health and well-being resources.

“At Integral, we believe that transforming a community requires more than just development—it requires a commitment to understanding and addressing the core needs of the people who live there,” said Egbert Perry, chairman of The Integral Group. “This project is a tremendous opportunity to create a lasting impact. It will honor the history of the area while shaping a vibrant, sustainable future.”

The revitalization will take place in phases over several years, with community input at each stage.

Integral expects to apply for permits soon to begin the demolition of certain aging structures in early 2025.

“This is a long-awaited new beginning for the Old Fourth Ward community,” said Atlanta City Councilor Amir Farokhi. “These properties have enormous potential to meet our city’s and the neighborhood’s need for more dense, mixed-use development, including, hopefully, new housing.”