Water service temporarily restored in Fulton County, boil water advisory remains in effect

Northside boil water A boil water advisory was issued Friday afternoon for the Northside Parkway corridor in Atlanta. (Source: Atlanta Department of Watershed Management)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County crews have temporarily restored water service to customers after a 24-inch water main break was reported.

The water main break happened at Morris Road and Lathene Drive in north Fulton County.

“While affected customers have water service at this time, an additional planned water service outage will be required on Wednesday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to finalize repairs,” Fulton County officials said.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice, officials add.

People within a quarter-mile radius of the break should boil water or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, and making ice. Drinking water for pets should also be boiled or be from bottled water.

Other activities, such as washing clothes and dishes, can be done without boiling tap water.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!