Warming stations opening in Gwinnett County due to frigid weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — As cold weather moves into the area, Gwinnett County officials are opening warming centers for those in need.

Gwinnett County officials say, “residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest.”

An artic blast is expected to lead to a significant drop in temperatures. Overnight lows are expected drop into the 20s, but wind gusts as high as 30 mph will send the “feels like” wind chills into the low 10s for Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett County officials say the warming stations will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, and Tuesday.

Here is a list of the warming station locations:

Buford: Buford Senior Center 2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or

Bus route 50, stop 5047

Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building 2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville: Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road 3025 Bethany Church Road

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Snellville microtransit

Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center 225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Lawrenceville microtransit

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to rest and eat a meal, you are encouraged to visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850 to find a warming station nearby.