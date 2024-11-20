Warming centers opening in Georgia due to cold weather

Cold temperatures LONDON - JANUARY 04: A man walks to work in freezing conditions on January 4, 2010 in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — With temperatures dipping overnight, warming centers will be available across the metro Atlanta area.

“Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s across the metro with the windchill in the low 30s, and it’ll be down in the low 30s in the mountains with a windchill in the mid-20s,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

In DeKalb County, several warming centers will open Wednesday, Nov. 20, Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. Here are the locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd. in Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Dr. in Chamblee, GA (see pickup schedule below for transportation to Frontline)

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr.

Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Dr.

Pick up No. 1, 6:20 to 6:40 p.m.

Pick up No. 2, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Avondale Fire Station No. 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Pick up No. 1, 6:20 to 6:40 p.m.

Pick up No. 2, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Pick up No. 1, 6:20 to 6:40 p.m. Pick up No. 2, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m. 2027 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30032, 8:40 to 9 p.m.

D&K Suit City Parking Lot: 5239 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083, 6:20 to 6:40 p.m.

2724 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, GA, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30034, 8:40 to 9 p.m.

DeKalb County fire stations will not be opened as overnight warming center locations, DeKalb County officials say. Anyone who needs homelessness assistance or housing services should call the DeKalb County Coordinated Entry: (404)-687-3500.

“Unlike DeKalb’s traditional warming centers, hot meals, beds, and case management services are centralized at Frontline,” DeKalb County officials said.

In Gwinnett County, five locations for warming centers will open on Nov. 21 including:

Buford Senior Center 2755 Sawnee Ave. in Buford

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Duluth

Lawrenceville Senior Center 225 Benson St. in Lawrenceville

Best Friend Park Gym 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross

Centerville Senior Center 3025 Bethany Church Rd. in Snellville

The Gwinnett County warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. beginning on Nov. 21.

For more information on warming centers in Gwinnett County, click here.