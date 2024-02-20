‘Wait, let me fix my hair’: Beyoncé hooks up future cosmetologists with $500K in scholarships Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for "Savage" onstage during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

ATLANTA — When it comes to slaying different hairstyles, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter knows a thing or two.

The record-breaking mogul has officially released her new hair care product line, Cécred, along with scholarships for cosmetology school students in Atlanta and four other U.S. cities.

According to Knowles-Carter, fostering talent, promoting professionalism, and supporting entrepreneurship within the hair industry is deeply important to her.

“Hairstylists have an immense impact on the people in their chairs. They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair,” Queen Bey said.

The purpose of the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund is to give back to the hair community.

“I built Cécred from the ground up. I poured into it everything I’ve learned throughout my life so we can borrow some of our past and bring it to the future. Cécred is about prioritizing yourself and all the things you hold sacred,” Knowles-Carter said.

On Tuesday, she announced that she would be giving back to future cosmetologists with scholarships.

An annual $500,000 will fund cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants across five cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

Each year, twenty-five $10,000 financial aid student scholarships will be granted across the five cosmetology schools.

Below is the 2024 Student Scholarship criteria:

Either currently enrolled in or in receipt of an acceptance letter from one of the following partner cosmetology schools:

Beaver Beauty Academy in Atlanta, Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago, Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles, Franklin Institute in Houston, or Janas Cosmetology Academy in New Jersey

Demonstrates need due to financial hardship

Completion of the application

Resides within one of the five focus cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New Jersey

The BeyGood fund will also award twenty-five $10,000 grants to qualifying salon business owners in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey.

Five grants will be awarded across each market, five times a year.

The student scholarship application period opened on Feb. 20 and will close on March 20. The recipients will be announced on April 20, 2024.

The 2024 salon business grant timeline varies.

For eligibility and to apply for the Cécred x BeyGOOD Student Scholarship or the Cécred x BeyGOOD Salon Business Grant, click here.

