Usher’s Wednesday night concert at State Farm Arena has been postponed

Usher: “This is for you, you, my number ones," Usher said, thanking people who supported him through the years. (John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Usher has postponed the first of three scheduled concerts at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Atlanta singer was supposed to perform Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday night. But hours before Wednesday’s show, Usher posted a statement on X that tonight’s show is postponed.

As of Wednesday, the other two shows for Friday night and Saturday night are still on.

“My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you,” Usher said.

State Farm Arena says all previously purchased tickets for Wednesday will be honored for the new date when it’s announced.

It’s unclear when the show will be rescheduled.