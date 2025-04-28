UPS weighing partnership with robotics startup to use fleet of humanoid robots

UPS To Raise Shipping Rates In 2003 UNDATED FILE PHOTO - A driver loads packages onto a truck at a United Parcel Service facility in an undated photo. UPS announced November 8, 2002 that it is raising package shipping rates for 2003. The company, based in Atlanta, Georgia, will boost rates, effective January 6, by 3.2% for Next Day Air and 2.9% for Worldwide Express delivery. (Photo by UPS/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Atlanta-based company UPS is now in talks with the robotics startup Figure AI to use humanoid robots for some tasks in the logistics giant’s networks.

The exact functions those human-like 5’6” robots would handle are not clear.

In a statement, UPS says it wouldn’t discuss, “specific or potential vendor partners”, but said the company regularly explores a wide range of technologies, including robotics.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!