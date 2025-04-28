UPS weighing partnership with robotics startup to use fleet of humanoid robots

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Atlanta-based company UPS is now in talks with the robotics startup Figure AI to use humanoid robots for some tasks in the logistics giant’s networks.
The exact functions those human-like 5’6” robots would handle are not clear.
In a statement, UPS says it wouldn’t discuss, “specific or potential vendor partners”, but said the company regularly explores a wide range of technologies, including robotics.
Our first customer use case took 12 months, our second customer use case took just 30 days— Figure (@Figure_robot) February 26, 2025
Helix learned high-rate logistics with a single neural network
On Sunday, we successfully validated this on-site at the customer pic.twitter.com/ev5OeSEhly