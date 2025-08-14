UGA researchers develop new alternative to traditional alcohol-based sanitizers

UGA researchers develop new alternative to traditional alcohol-based sanitizers
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — A new alternative to traditional alcohol-based sanitizers is being developed in Georgia.

Researchers at the University of Georgia developed a hand sanitizer, called NORel, that eliminates more than 97% of bacteria and fungi, and keeps its effectiveness much longer than typical sanitizers.

Elizabeth Brisbois, lead author of the study says NORel’s potential as a long-lasting, powerful hygiene solution is particularly promising for high-risk environments such as hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“Regular hand sanitizers with alcohol in them do a pretty good job at killing bacteria when you apply them initially,” Brisbois tells UGA Today. “We showed that the nitric oxide persists on the skin for a longer period of time, so it’s kind of an extended protective effect. That was the most exciting result.”

