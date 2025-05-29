UGA game times for upcoming football season announced

Arkansas v Georgia ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Zamir White #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with Broderick Jones #59 after a touchdown in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — Georgia fans can start making plans now for the upcoming football season.

Kick-off times were announced Thursday for five games.

The season opener against Marshall at Sanford Stadium will be at 3:30 p.m. and same for the week two match-up against Austin Peay State University.

Georgia’s first road game at Tennessee in week three is also a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.

Games later in the season against Florida at Georgia Tech will also be at 3:30 p.m.

You can hear all the games right here on your Home of the Dawgs, 95.5 WSB Radio.

