Truist Park takes center stage tonight for MLB Home Run Derby

ATLANTA — While Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, all eyes will be on Truist Park this evening as fans gear up for one of the week’s most exciting events; the Home Run Derby.

Correspondent Erica Herskowitz reports the competition is highly anticipated, with a full lineup of first-time participants ready to show off their power at the plate.

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz enters as the narrow favorite, leading a field that also features Cal Raleigh, James Wood, Matt Olson, Byron Buxton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Junior Caminero, and Brent Rooker.

Braves fans will have a hometown hero to cheer for as Matt Olson joins the field. He was tapped to participate after teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. opted out of the event.

The Derby is expected to draw a packed house at Truist Park, as baseball fans celebrate All-Star Week in Atlanta.