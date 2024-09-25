Tropical Storm Helene: Georgia high school football game times moved up

ATLANTA — Several Georgia high schools are adjusting their football schedules ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says Helene now a strong Tropical Storm, forecast to be a Hurricane later Wednesday. Landfall is expected Thursday evening in the Florida Panhandle, then moving north into Georgia.

Metro Atlanta should be impacted late Thursday night into overnight/early morning Friday including damaging winds (50 mph gusts), heavy rain (4-6 inches in 12 hours), and quick spin up tornadoes are possible. Helene should exit the Atlanta area by Friday evening, but post-storm clean up and recovery a high possibility

With Georgia in the path of Helene’s track, schools across parts of Georgia are moving their football games.

“We are still actively evaluating the situation in the next couple of days ahead to better advise our GHSA member schools,” a GHSA spokesperson said.

DEKALB COUNTY

“Due to the threat of inclement weather, all DCSD Thursday Varsity Football games start times have been adjusted. Please see the adjustments below,” the district athletic director said in a statement

Lakeside vs Tri Cities at Adams Stadium, WEDNESDAY 6:30 p.m.

Tucker vs. Northview at North DeKalb Stadium, WEDNESDAY 6:30 p.m.

Cross Keys vs Flint River Christian at Cobb Stadium, THURSDAY 5:30 p.m.

Towers vs Southeast Whitfield at Godfrey Stadium, THURSDAY 5:30 p.m.

Stone Mountain vs Salem at Hallford Stadium, THURSDAY 5:30 p.m.

FULTON COUNTY

Johns Creek High School says its homecoming game against Gainesville High School has been moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Fulton County Schools says the following games have been moved to Wednesday:

Tri-Cities at Lakeside, 6:30 p.m.

Northview at Tucker, 6:30 p.m.

Johns Creek at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

PIKE COUNTY

“Due to weather concerns regarding Hurricane Helene, the Pike County High School and Callaway High School administration and coaching staff have made the decision to move Thursday’s varsity football game to Wednesday at 7:00pm. Thank you for your understanding in this matter, and as always, student and spectator safety is priority one in our decision-making process. Go Pirates!”



