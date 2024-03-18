Tripadvisor names Georgia city as one of the ‘Best of the Best Destinations’ for 2024

Top best small cities in US #5: People gather at the Forsythe Park fountain in the historic district of Savannah, Ga. Lured by the city's time-capsule collection of antebellum homes and manicured public squares, tourists spent an estimated $2.8 billion here in 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (David Goldman/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you are planning a spring break or already looking ahead to summer vacation, you’re probably scanning the travel blogs and websites for a list of an ideas.

When it comes to destinations right here in the United States to visit, Tripadvisor says there’s one Georgia city near the top of the list.

The travel website named Savannah among the top cities for its 2024 Best of the Best Travelers Choice Awards.

How are the Travelers Choice Awards decided? The travel website analyzed a high volume of “above-and-beyond” reviews from Tripadvisor users within the past year.

“Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone,” according to the travel site.

The Travelers Choice Awards breaks down the top 25 destinations into the following categories: trending destinations, top destinations, nature destinations, food destinations, culture destinations, honeymoon destinations and sustainable destinations.

Savannah finished at No. 5 in the food category and No. 18 in the top destination category. Why did Savannah make the list?

TripAdvisor users cite the seafood and Southern comfort food scene combined with the historical and haunting sites that the 250-year-old city has to offer.

You can click here to visit the other destinations.