Traffic impacted as crews work to repair sink hole in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Department of Watershed Management crews are currently assessing a sinkhole in a busy area of downtown Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the sinkhole is on Shirley Franklin Blvd. SW between Rawson St. SW and Memorial Dr. SW.

Officials have closed three northbound lanes as crews work to repair the sinkhole.

Two northbound lanes are open to through traffic. Officials add that traffic control measures have been implemented to help drivers get around the work zone.

Officials are expected to provide updates as soon as they become available.