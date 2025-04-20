SweetWater 420 Fest wraps up 20th anniversary celebration at Pullman Yards

ATLANTA — Thousands of music lovers are wrapping up a weekend of live performances, craft brews, and high-energy celebrations as Atlanta’s 20th annual SweetWater 420 Fest comes to a close today at Pullman Yards.

Now in its second year at the historic East Atlanta venue, the three-day festival marks two decades of music, culture, and community since its founding by SweetWater Brewing Company. This year’s event coincides with Easter weekend, making it a unique spring celebration in the city.

The 2025 lineup features a diverse mix of nationally recognized acts, with The Revivalists, Marcus King, and Greensky Bluegrass headlining the event. Other notable performers include Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, and more, drawing fans from across the Southeast.

The festival takes place at 225 Rogers Street NE, with gates closing at 11pm tonight.

As the festival celebrates 20 years of “good vibes,” organizers and attendees alike are already looking ahead to what the next decade may bring.