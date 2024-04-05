Sweetwater 420 Fest announces major changes to line-up, $0 admission fee

SweetWater 420 Fest Here are some more photos from SweetWater 420 Fest. (Dave Vann)

ATLANTA — SweetWater 420 Fest has announced major changes to its annual two-day festival.

Not only will the event at Pullman Yards now be free, but organizers have made major changes to the festival line-up.

Tickets originally sold for $245 for the April 20-21 event, which coincides with Eart Day. All purchases have been refunded, the company said. Along with the price drop, organizers said the festival’s original headliners Beck and Slightly Stoopid will no longer play. Several other bands were also dropped from the line-up.

Ticket-holders will now be asked to donate to a local environmental foundation.

“We’re taking the fest back to its roots with killer jams, dank brews, and FREE – yes, free – GA tickets with a $10 donation to our buds Waterkeeper Alliance to support their important work protecting clean water around the world,” organizers announced.

Organizers said the decision stemmed from a plan to trim three festival stages down to one, which left less room for performers.

“Despite us moving in a different direction for this year’s festival, we’re very grateful for their initial commitment to play at the fest and really hope they will join us at a future SweetWater 420 Fest,” organizers said.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from fans, some of whom said they were glad to see the festival go back to its roots. Others were upset about the line-up changes just three weeks until the festival.