Summer travel season begins with deals abroad, experts say Europe is a bargain

ATLANTA — The summer travel season is officially underway, and for those looking to book their next getaway, this might be the year to look beyond U.S. borders.

Travel expert Brian Kelly, known as “The Points Guy,” says international travel especially to Europe is offering some of the best prices in years.

“This might be the summer to go to Europe,” Kelly said. “The last several years, European travel just kept going up and up. I’ve talked to a lot of travel advisors and even on the hotel front, hotel prices are going down and a lot of hotels are offering extra perks.”

Kelly adds that travelers should look beyond just nightly rates. “When you’re looking at the price of a hotel, don’t just look at the room rates,” he said. “I haven’t seen prices this low in years.”

He points out that peak summer airfare to destinations like Ireland and London can be found in the $500 to $600 range.

For those choosing to stay stateside, Kelly says domestic travel may offer more predictability when it comes to costs, but the biggest savings this summer may be waiting across the Atlantic.

