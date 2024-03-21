Study: Where does Atlanta rank among the country’s most dangerous drivers? (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Atlanta drivers have a reputation for being among the worst across the country.

But how do Atlanta’s dangerous driving habits compare to other large cities? Believe it or not, Atlanta didn’t crack the top 10, according to a new Forbes Magazine study.

Forbes looked at a five-year average of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2017 to 2021.

The data set analyzes five categories per 100,000 residents: the number of deadly car accidents, number of deadly car accidents involving a drunk driver, deadly car accidents involving speeding and the number of people killed in deadly crashes.

So, what were Atlanta’s numbers? The city scored 70.47 out of 100 for its total score.

The Forbes study reported that Atlanta had 3.77 deadly car accidents involving a drunk driver per 100,000 residents. The city had 14.22 deadly car accidents per 100,000 residents, based on the data. The analysis also reported the city had about 3.33 deadly crashes per 100,000 residents where speeding was involved.

Here are the cities that beat out Atlanta.

Albuquerque, NM

Memphis. Tenn.

Detroit, Mich.

Tucson, Ariz.

Kansas City, Missouri

Dallas, Texas

Louisville, Kent.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Fort Worth, Texas

Tampa, Fla.

Oklahoma City, Okla.

San Antonio, Texas

Tulsa, Okla.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Charlotte, N.C.

