Strand Theatre in Marietta to celebrate 90th anniversary

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Strand Theatre celebrates its 90th anniversary Wednesday, September 24.

A number of events will take place every night through Sunday to honor the last historic theatre in Cobb County.

Wednesday is a showing of the Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical “Top Hat” which was the movie that opened there on this date in 1935.

The Strand hopes to raise $90K to keep the art deco theatre going for many years.

Former Cobb and Public Service Commissioner Stan Wise, now a Strand board member, says he had a personal reason for wanting to save the Strand when it was in decline in the early 2000s.

He and his wife had their second date there, seeing a showing of “Planet of the Apes.

The Strand’s website has a list of all of the week’s events.