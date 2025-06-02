State-of-the-art medical helicopter coming to Grady Memorial Hospital a ‘game changer’

ATLANTA — A new, state-of-the-art medical helicopter coming to Grady Memorial Hospital is being called a “game changer” by Georgia health officials.

Grady Memorial Hospital is one of the busiest trauma centers in the United States and will be receiving a new medical helicopter to help save more lives by allowing quicker access to life saving trauma care., Grady Air.

Grady Air, one of Georgia’s largest medical aircraft will provide emergency air medical services 24/7 and critical interfacility transports in metro Atlanta and the entire region.

Dr. Ryan Fransman, the medical director of Grady Air at Grady Health System says it is a game changer not only in Atlanta, but in rural areas also.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to trauma care,” said Dr. Fransman. “Every minute we save in transporting a critically injured patient to our trauma center increases their chance of survival.”

Officials say Grady Air comes with advanced life-support equipment and will accommodate multiple care givers at one time.

Dr. Fransman says the new helicopter will give health officials the medical capacity, and speed to make a big difference.

“As a company committed to delivering critical care when and where it’s needed most, we’re proud to partner with Grady on this vital initiative,” said Brandon Ryan, Vice President of Business Development at Air Methods. “This aircraft represents the future of air medical services in the region, combining unmatched clinical expertise with aviation excellence.”