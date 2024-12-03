Spelman sophomore first to receive Secoriea Turner’s Social Justice Scholarship

ATLANTA, GA — A new scholarship honoring an eight year old shot and killed during protests in 2020 is awarded to a Spelman student. Blair Moore is the first student to receive this scholarship.

Spelman sophomore Blair Moore met Secoriea’s mother, Charmaine Turner, for the first time.

Turner’s eight year old daughter Secoriea was killed when two men opened fire on their car during chaotic weeks long protests outside a Wendy’s restaurant following the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The family’s lawyers with the help of the Black Woman’s and Black’s Man Lab, raised $10,000 to fund the Secoriea’s Social Justice Scholarship.

