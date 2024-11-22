Spelman president will not return after taking ‘personal leave of absence’

ATLANTA — Spelman College officials announced on Thursday that president Dr. Helene Gayle will not return after recently taking a leave of absence.

Dr. Helene Gayle began a personal leave of absence in October.

Dr. Gayle was named the 11th college president in September of 2022 after Mary Schmidt Campbell retired.

Spelman officials released a statement in October about Dr. Gayle taking a leave of absence.

“On Friday, October 18, the Spelman College Board of Trustees announced that President Helene Gayle, M.D., MPH, will be taking a personal leave of absence effective immediately. In her absence, Roz Brewer, C’84, and Chair Emerita at Spelman College has assumed day-to-day duties as Interim President, supported by our executive team. “We can assure you that Spelman will continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability, and trust. “Our utmost priority remains the well-being of everyone in our community, as we strive to cultivate confident, responsible, and accountable students committed to personal development and success.” — Statement from Spelman officials

The college is a part of the Atlanta University Center, which includes four historically Black colleges: Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, and Morehouse College.

Officials add that Roz Brewer will continue to serve as the interim president.