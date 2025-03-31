Southern Living ranks 3 Georgia cities among best southern cities in U.S.

ATLANTA — Three Georgia cities have been ranked among the top 15 of best southern cities, according to a new survey by Southern Living.

According to Southern Living, Atlanta, Athens and Savannah ranked among the 11 best southern cities in the United States. Athens ranked No. 11, Atlanta ranked No. 9 and Savannah ranked No. 2.

According to the list by Southern Living, Atlanta was ranked for its rich history, culture, restaurants, and many things to do and places to explore.

People can enjoy the Atlanta Beltline, High Museum of Art, the Fox Theater, the world-renown Trap Music Museum, the many great restaurants, events and great nightlife the city offers.

This past weekend, State Farm Arena hosted the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

In 2026, Atlanta will host the FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will also host Super Bowl 62.

It will be the fourth time Atlanta has hosted a Super Bowl and the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship with a 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also in Atlanta, the thriving film industry with many movies, TV shows and series being filmed and based in the city. In February, film superstar Tyler Perry began filming for the second season of his Netflix series, “Beauty in Black.”

The best ranked southern city according to Southern Living is Charleston, SC.