Solar eclipse 2024: What to expect from partial solar eclipse here in north Georgia

ATLANTA — For a few moments on Monday, many people across the United States will get to experience a rare celestial event.

Monday will be the first solar eclipse in the United States since 2017.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon lines up between the Earth and the sun as the Earth revolves around the sun. The moon blocks the sun’s light from reaching the Earth.

Here’s what to know about the eclipse here in north Georgia.

Is Georgia in the eclipse path?

Some states will experience what’s called a total solar eclipse, where it will be total darkness from anywhere for a few seconds to 4.5 minutes. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will report live from the total eclipse path in Texas.

Back here in north Georgia, we are not in the total eclipse path unlike the last one in 2017.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Georgia will have a partial eclipse, beginning at 1:45 p.m. The maximum eclipse will be visible just after 3:04 p.m. The solar eclipse will then end at 4:21 p.m.

Are any schools closed?

DeKalb County Schools moved to a virtual learning day for their schools. Cobb County will work on an early release schedule with the following release times: high schools at 11:30 a.m.; elementary schools at 12:30 p.m.; and middle Schools at 1:30 p.m.

Other districts like Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and Gwinnett County Schools will operate on a normal schedule.

Are my glasses from the last eclipse OK to use?

Remember safety first when viewing the eclipse. It’s dangerous to look at the Sun at any time as it could cause damage. To watch the eclipse, make sure you are equipped with the proper glasses.

The glasses should be compliant with ISO 12312-2. The ISO logo will be on the glasses or on the box they come in.

When’s the next eclipse?

While Georgia will only see a partial eclipse today, you may be wondering when our state will be in the path of totality.

The next total solar eclipse will be on August 12, 2045 over southwest Georgia in the area of Valdosta and south of Albany. On March 30, 2052, Georgians will get an opportunity to see a total solar eclipse over central and south Georgia.

On May 11, 2078, people can watch the total solar eclipse over parts of Georgia, including Atlanta, Augusta and Athens.