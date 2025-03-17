Snake season approaches in Georgia, experts warn

ATLANTA — As the weather continues warming up, experts say more snakes will be more active across Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the state is home to more than 40 snake species. It is also home to six species of venomous snakes, including copperhead, cottonmouth, eastern diamondback, rattlesnake and eastern coral snake.

The Georgia Poison Center says they receive hundreds of calls about snake bites annually.

“Snakes are usually not aggressive and will only bite when provoked. These bites occur when the snake is frightened and is forced to react in self-defense. While the majority of poisonous snake bites are not fatal, they can cause major complications,” Georgia Poison Control officials say.

The Georgia Poison Control has listed what to do to if you see a snake and what to do to prevent snake bites.

How to prevent a snakebite:

Avoid places where snakes may live

Watch where you step

Never pick up a snake

Wear appropriate attire

If you see a snake, stay away

DO’s:

Keep still and stay calm

Remove all jewelry and tight clothing

Note the color and shape of the snake and what time the bite happened

Wash the bite with soap and water and cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing

Call the GPC at 1-800-222-1222

DON’Ts: