Sir Paul McCartney announces North American tour, will play two nights at State Farm Arena

MIAMI, FL - JULY 07: Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — Sir Paul McCartney has just announced his first North American tour since 2022.

Among the 16 tour stops in the US and Canada, he will be coming to Atlanta.

The 83-year-old McCartney will perform at State Farm Arena on November 2 and 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday with pre-sale starting Tuesday.