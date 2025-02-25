Shaky Knees Festival reveals 2025 artist lineup

SHAKY KNEES stage setup 2024
By Austin Eller

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Shaky Knees music festival has announced the lineup for its 12th annual event.

Headliners include the Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink 182.

Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and more are performing on Friday.

Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, The All-American Rejects, and more are performing on Saturday.

Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Devo, and more are performing on Sunday. Additionally, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be appearing as a special guest.

The festival is typically held in May at Atlanta’s Central Park, but this year it will shift to the third weekend in September at Piedmont Park.

The festival runs from September 19-21.

Fans can register for presale at shakykneesfestival.com.

