Several specialty shops set to close as Cobb Galleria begins massive renovation

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several specialty shop owners are frustrated that they are not included in massive renovation plans inside Cobb Galleria in metro Atlanta.

After more than 40 years, several shops are set to close its doors for good beginning on Saturday.

Tijuana Faison is the owner of Design Faze Boutique, which has sold offered high-end gowns and jewelry for the past 18 years.

Faison says the once booming mall has fallen on challenging times.

“It’s been highs and lows over the years,” Faison said. “Of course, COVID didn’t help so it’s been a struggle through these past five years. It’s really a struggle.”

The shops are set to close due to a massive renovation of the entire Galleria complex.

