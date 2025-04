Several Georgia colleges are near the top in U.S. News & World Report’s list of best MBA programs

ATLANTA, GA — A few Georgia universities rank high in the U.S. News & World Report’s latest list of best MBA programs.

Emory University’s Goizutta Business School ranks #17 in the country.

Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech comes in at #21.

University of Georgia’s Terry Business School is #29.

Clark Atlanta’s Business School places #96 on the list.

The rankings are based on factors like employment rates at graduation, starting salary and bonuses, and peer and recruiter assessments.