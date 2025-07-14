Sensory Room ‘Braves Haven’ opens at Truist Park just in time for All-Star Game

COBB COUNTY, GA — If you need a break from the noise during Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Truist Park has a new space where you can do just that.

22 other ballparks have sensory friendly spaces for fans and Braves Haven is the latest.

The new sensory room at Truist Park is located on the Lexus level it will provide an opportunity for fans to decompress.

Danielle Badasse, Vice President of Community Affairs for the Braves says it’s, “a space where you could kind of come gather yourselves and really take that little check-in break and be able to return to the game.”

It’s part of $4M in legacy partnership projects with the MLB ahead of the All-Star Game.

April Brown, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility & Diversity at MLB says, “we are at our best when we have everyone coming to our ballparks” and that this will help expand access to fans.

Access to the room is free, but limited to 15 minutes, and will be managed by guest services attendants.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.