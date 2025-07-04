Senator Raphael Warnock runs fifth consecutive Peachtree Road Race, keeps tradition alive

2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock was among the more than 50,000 participants in this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, continuing a personal tradition he’s upheld since taking office.

“I’ve been running the Peachtree Road Race ever since the people of Georgia gave me the honor of representing them in the United States Senate, so this is my fifth road race,” Warnock said.

Senator Warnock said the community spirit on display during the race is exactly the kind of unity he hopes to see more of in Washington, making the Peachtree Road Race a meaningful part of his July 4th tradition.

“There are real runners out here; I’m not running from them,” he joked. “We all encourage one another, and help each other get over the finish line. I hope we can take that spirit back to Washington.”

Following the race, the senator shared that his post-run plans included pancakes and a long nap. He also took a moment to enjoy a lighthearted victory, learning he finished ahead of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a fellow Democrat and friendly race rival.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!