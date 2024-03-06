For second year in a row, this barbecue joint has been voted #1 in GA by Southern Living

Brisket Stock photo of beef brisket. A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. (bhofack2/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — It is an Atlanta institution and anyone who has ever eaten at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q can tell you exactly why it has been named the best barbecue joint in Georgia by Southern Living.

It is the second year in a row that Fox Bros. has been honored with the title by the magazine.

Fox Bros. is known across the metro for having some of the best barbecue around, and Southern Living’s readers agreed.

Jonathan and Justin Fox began their careers in barbecue throwing backyard parties for their friends after relocating to Atlanta from Fort Worth, Texas. Backyard parties grew into catering, a pop-up at Smith’s Olde Bar, to building the must-visit original location.

“In 2007, The Brothers along with partner Beau Nolen, opened the Candler Park location on DeKalb Avenue and began welcoming guests with their signature style of smoked brisket, pulled pork, wings, and a mix of original side dishes seven days a week,” Fox Bros. said on its website.

Today, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q serves up to 1,200 guests a day with their smokin’ ATL-style of barbecue, classic southern sides, and homemade desserts in addition to feeding hungry fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Truist Park.

“The original DeKalb Avenue location is where you’ll find the broadest array of creative barbecue mashups like ‘chicken fried’ ribs with white BBQ sauce and ‘Tomminator’ tater tots smothered in Brunswick stew,” Southern Living said.

CLICK HERE to see the magazine’s full list of The South’s Best Barbecue Joint In Every State 2024.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!