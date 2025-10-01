Root House in Marietta celebrates Halloween with Victorian-style funeral, tours, and more

MARIETTA, GA — If a visit to a haunted house for Halloween just isn’t enough this year, how about a Victorian funeral experience? Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society is providing one at one of the county’s historical homes for an exclusive event.

Throughout the month of October, the interior of the historic William Root House in Marietta will be decorated for a Victorian-era funeral. Curtains will be drawn, and rooms will have black crepe and ribbons. Visitors will be able to see embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human hair, and other related artifacts from the 19th century.

On October 11, the museum will host a midnight wake honoring one of the original owners of the home, Leonard Simpson.

In the 1850s, Simpson lived with his married daughter, Hannah Root, in what became the historic William Root House in Marietta.

His death in 1856 inspired the historical society to provide a glimpse of what a Victorian funeral might have been like.

The funeral would have been held inside the house and many of the customs were based in superstition, including covering mirrors so as not to trap the dead person’s spirit, and taking the body out of the house feet first.

One of Root’s poems on death will be read close to midnight during the wake that starts at 11 p.m.

Tickets for the midnight wake event are $50 per person and must be bought in advance. Space is limited to 13 guests.

The museum is also offering a Victorian funeral flashlight tour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 25. Tickets are $10 per person in advance and $15 when purchased at the door.

The museum is open for regular tours Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.