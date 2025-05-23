Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves lineup nearly one year after ACL injury

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves fans have reason to cheer as superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his long-awaited return to the lineup tonight, nearly a year after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

The 2023 National League MVP will make his season debut as the Braves open a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres. The four-time All-Star completed his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday and has been cleared for full play.

Acuña’s return comes almost exactly one year after the injury that sidelined him for the remainder of last season.

Game time is set for 7:20 p.m.

