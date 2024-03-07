Rivian puts plans for $5B Georgia plant on hold

Rivian recall: Rivian is recalling 502 of its electric pickup trucks because of an airbag defect. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Plans for electric vehicle company Rivian to build a $5 billion plant in Georgia have hit a bump in the road.

Founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe announced on Thursday two new vehicles, the R2 and R3.

The R2 was initially planned to be built at the Georgia plant, but production will now be focused at its existing facility in Normal, Illinois, according to a news release.

Construction for the Morgan County facility was initially scheduled for early 2024.

Under the deal, which has been in the works since 2021 and was finalized in November, Rivian was set to invest $5 billion to build the facility and create 7,500 jobs, according to officials.

In addition to the facility and expanding its charging network, Rivian previously announced an apprenticeship program, recruiting an initial group to support future industrial maintenance needs through a 24-month, in-depth training period to support the Georgia operation, according to the site announcement.

“Rivian’s Georgia plant remains an extremely important part of its strategy to scale production of R2 and R3,” the release read, in part.

They say the timing for resuming construction on the Georgia facility is “expected to be later.”

The company says launching production in Illinois will save them an estimated $2.25 billion.

Production of the R2 is slated to begin in 2026.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties released a joint statement on Thursday that read,

“Rivian has restated its commitment to Georgia, and the State and JDA are in steady communication with Rivian regarding its manufacturing plans at Stanton Springs North.”