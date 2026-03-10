Renovation plans move ahead for Druid Hills High School

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board has approved an architect to lead the modernization of Druid Hills High School.

Texas-based PBK Architects was awarded a nearly $7.6 million contract to review site conditions and recommend improvements for the campus.

Druid Hills High School, which is nearly a century old, has been revealed in recent years to have problems including crumbling walls, mold, exposed wiring, water damage and sewage issues.

Students previously shared videos showing the campus’ crumbling infrastructure.

The renovation project has a budget cap of $185 million, with funding tied to an E-SPLOST extension that will appear on the ballot this fall.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water’s contributed to this story.