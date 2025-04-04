Reimagined Delta Flight Museum opens Monday

Delta Air Lines is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion, they’ve reimagined the Delta Flight Museum.

Located near the airline’s Atlanta headquarters, the Delta Flight Museum has welcomed visitors from around the world since opening its doors in 1995.

Exhibits in the new museum showcase the vast history of Delta with artifacts, animated photographs, and even airplanes.

“While the museum always offered a close-up look at our aircraft and artifacts, the newly reimagined experience and interactive exhibits allow us to truly showcase the humanity of Delta and the people who made it all possible,” said Kelley Moore, Executive Director of the Delta Flight Museum.

One of the museum’s largest exhibits is The Spirit of Delta. Located in the Spirit Hangar, the exhibit showcases the dedication and loyalty of the Delta employees who purchased Delta’s first Boeing 767 as a gift to the company, christening it “The Spirit of Delta”.

Named Project 767, over $30 million was raised through the donations of Delta employees to buy the aircraft. Museum visitors can enter the actual aircraft, walking through a timeline of the history of Spirit from 1982 through today.

Other exhibits feature hundreds of items from the Delta family of airlines, including a wicker 1929 Delta Air Service Travel Air passenger seat.

The museum also has exhibits for younger generations to experience the history of Delta Airlines, including an Aviation Adventure area just for kids.

The newly renovated space will open to the public on April 7.