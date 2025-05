Publix is issuing a voluntary baby food recall. It affects certain 4-ounce pouches of the retailer’s GreenWise pear, kiwi, spinach, and pea baby food.

Publix says the pouches have the potential to be contaminated with elevated lead levels.

The affected products have a best by date of 11-1-25 - and were sold in several states, including Georgia.

Publix says the baby food has been removed from store shelves and it can be returned for a refund.