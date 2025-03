NETANYA, ISRAEL - FEBRUARY 22: Freshly picked green and yellow beans are on sale in the local produce market February 22, 2006 in Netanya in central Israel. Fresh locally-grown vegetables, a source of antioxidants according to the American Heart Association, feature regularly in meals in Mediterranean countries. The Mediterranean diet, a term used to broadly describe the eating habits of the people of the region, is widely believed to be responsible for the low rates of chronic heart disease in the populations of the 16 countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — Check the pantry! Del Monte Foods is recalling nearly 200,000 canned green beans.

It’s the Target brand, Good & Gather cut green beans. They may be contaminated with a foreign object, but there is word on what the object is.

They have an expiration date of October 28, 2026.

The Good & Gather cut green beans were sold at Target stores in 21 states, including Georgia.

FDA urges consumers to not eat the beans and to take them back for refund.