REAL ID deadline for air travel fast approaching in Georgia

ATLANTA — A major deadline is approaching for travelers nationwide, and officials are reminding Georgians to ensure they have proper identification to pass through airport security.

Beginning Wednesday, May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements at security checkpoints. Travelers will need either a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license marked with a black or gold star, or a valid U.S. passport to board domestic flights.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, was designed to set minimum security standards for state-issued IDs following the 9/11 attacks. Although implementation has faced several delays, enforcement will now take effect.

If you renewed or received your Georgia driver’s license after 2012, your license is likely already compliant. Still, those without a REAL ID or passport will not be allowed to pass through TSA security.

Traveler Michaela Brierre said the transition has been smooth for her. “I haven’t seen a difference so far. I’ve had my REAL ID for almost a year now,” she said.

Others, like Florida traveler Kevin Green, worry the deadline could catch some by surprise. “It’s going to frustrate a lot of travelers, especially someone who’s not really aware of it,” he said.

Georgia officials say the state is nearly 100% compliant, meaning most residents have already updated their identification.

To check your status or learn how to upgrade to a REAL ID, visit the Georgia Department of Driver Services website.

WSB Ashley Simmons contributed to this story