Public weighs in on $700 Million ‘Stitch’ project to reconnect downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A major $700 million plan to reconnect and revitalize downtown Atlanta is gaining momentum, as planners of “The Stitch” opened the floor to public input today.

The ambitious project aims to physically and economically reconnect parts of the city divided by the construction of the Downtown Connector decades ago. The proposed development would cap portions of the interstate with a 17-acre park and create new housing and commercial opportunities across north downtown, English Avenue, and the Old Fourth Ward.

Jack Cebe, director of The Stitch project, says the initiative represents a transformative moment for the city.

“There are currently 40 acres of development opportunity in the heart of our city; right next to the highest paying jobs, right next to MARTA, right next to the interstates,” Cebe said. “It’s a huge opportunity, if we’re able to unlock it, to create a new district in the heart of our city.”

Today’s open house, held at the Georgia Department of Transportation’s headquarters on West Peachtree Street, will give residents, commuters, and business owners a chance to share their opinions and concerns. Cebe emphasized the importance of public feedback in shaping the final vision.

“It really envisions a lot of new equitable development in north downtown centered around affordable housing and new housing opportunities, as well as opportunities for small businesses,” he said.

The Atlanta City Council is currently moving forward with legislation that would help fund the project, including a proposed commercial property tax district to support construction. If approved, construction could begin as early as next year.

Cebe calls The Stitch “the buckle in the BeltLine,” referencing Atlanta’s popular trail system that links dozens of neighborhoods. Like the BeltLine, The Stitch is intended to spur economic growth and community connection but with a stronger focus on equity and inclusion.

More public engagement sessions are expected as planning continues. Today’s open house is scheduled form 4-7pm.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story