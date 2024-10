BUFORD, Ga. — A lucky person in metro Atlanta won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night.

The Georgia Lottery and Powerball websites show the winner purchased the ticket in Buford.

The jackpot amount is estimated at $478.2 million before taxes. The cash option is $230.5 million after taxes. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 with a Powerball of 20.