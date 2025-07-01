Police in metro Atlanta provide fireworks safety tips ahead of Independence Day

LILBURN, Ga. — Police departments in metro Atlanta are issuing a public reminder about using fireworks ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Lilburn police are reminding the public that fireworks are allowed on Thursday July 3 and Friday July 4 until 11:59 p.m.

Fireworks are prohibited in busy areas, including public roads and highways, parks and state property, within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home or gas station and while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Many other apartment complexes and businesses in metro Atlanta prohibit the use of fireworks.

Safety Tips:

Light one firework at a time and back up quickly

Keep water or a hose nearby

Never relight a “dud”

Keep fireworks away from children—only adults should handle them

Lilburn police officials add that celebratory gunfire is dangerous and illegal and shooting a gun into the air is a crime and can seriously injure or kill someone.

“In Georgia, the reckless discharge of a firearm can lead to criminal charges and jail time," Lilburn police say.

In Smyrna, police are issuing similar reminders for public safety. Police say to check local ordinances before using or igniting consumer fireworks. Following safety labels is also vital when using fireworks.

“Unannounced fireworks can be traumatic for some military veterans, individuals with sensory sensitivities, and pets. Please be mindful and considerate of your neighbors,” Smyrna police say.