Perseid meteor shower known for ‘shooting stars’ expected to begin Thursday

It’s likely to last until at least August 23rd, with the peak expected to happen from August 12th to the 13th.

A fan-favorite meteor shower known for “shooting stars” is expected to begin Thursday.

The Perseid meteor shower has fireballs that last longer than an average meteor.

It’s likely to last until at least August 23rd, with the peak expected to happen from August 12th to the 13th.

NASA says the best time to see the Perseids is early in the morning before dawn.

Look for a really dark spot away from city lights.