O.J. Simpson dead at 76

According to O.J. Simpson’s family, the former NFL star who was later accused and acquitted of murder, has died, family members announced in a post on social media. He was 76.
In a post on Simpson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, his children said he “succumbed to his battle with cancer.”
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
In February, WPLG in Las Vegas reported Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. That month, Simpson reportedly denied he was in hospice in a post on social media.
Hospice??? pic.twitter.com/OXLzs9jWO6— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 9, 2024
