Officials announce shipping deadlines ahead of Christmas

Shipping deadlines FILE PHOTO: Shipping deadlines loom. (Alphaspirit/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Christmas is right around the corner, and that means those who purchase and mail gifts should be aware of shipping deadlines.

The Post Office says the last mailing date to ensure delivery before Christmas is Dec. 18 for first-class mail and for their ground advantage service.

UPS officials says packages will need to be mailed by Dec. 19 for their three-day select service.

According to FedEx officials, getting boxes shipped by Dec. 17 for their ground and home delivery options is highly recommended.

Each major shipper has faster services, however, those options will cost more money.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!