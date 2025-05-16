Non-profit helping people living with HIV/AIDS unveils new homes in SW Atlanta

Atlanta continues to experience significant development and growth, with key projects like the Atlanta BeltLine and Centennial Yards transforming the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA, GA — Some people living with HIV/AIDS now have a new home.

Mayor Andre Dickens and partners of Status Home, unveiled a new property complex located on dixie street in southwest Atlanta.

Dickens says the city’s partnership with Status Home, a non-profit that helps house people with HIV and AIDS, brings five new properties and 99 affordable housing units to metro Atlanta.

Mia Allison is one of the new residents. “Being a resident has given me safe housing and wrap-around services. They helped me get myself back together, spiritually, mentally, and even financially”, she says.

She’s one of 18 people who have a new home. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Atlanta has one of the highest HIV infection rates in the world with about one in 51 people in the metro area are infected with HIV/AIDS.

WSB Radio’s Daphne Young contributed to this story.